Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACXP opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.73.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned 1.76% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

