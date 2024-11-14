Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ACXP opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.73.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
