Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,961 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

AMD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,133,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,574,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.