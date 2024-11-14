AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 144.00% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIDR

About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

