AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 144.00% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

