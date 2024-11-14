agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 249680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

The company has a market cap of $727.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

