Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 415.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 385,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

