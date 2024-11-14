Aigen Investment Management LP Has $618,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

ZBH stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

