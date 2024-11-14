Aigen Investment Management LP Has $634,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

LEN stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

