Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $583,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 263,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.