Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $671,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 18.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.27 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.95.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

