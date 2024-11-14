Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.69. Airgain has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

