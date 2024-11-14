Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday.
Airgain Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
