Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Alight updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.27 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.87.
Alight Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
