Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.50 million. Alight also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

ALIT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 726,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

