Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Joseph S. Konowiecki Sells 6,920 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $95,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,582,012.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ALHC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.45.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
