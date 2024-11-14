Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 5,239 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $199,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 124.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

