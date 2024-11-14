Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

