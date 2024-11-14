Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,198,274 shares in the company, valued at $715,357,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,004,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Altice USA by 217.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 2,055,000 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

