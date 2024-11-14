Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANRO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

