AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given Underperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their underperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.