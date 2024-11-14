Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 176,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 157,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

