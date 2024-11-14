American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

