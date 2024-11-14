Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 10,735 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $559.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

