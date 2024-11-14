Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $295.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,815. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.