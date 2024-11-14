Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 6,893 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $336,929.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,805.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,070,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $426,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 397,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

