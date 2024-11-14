Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. Amundi has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

