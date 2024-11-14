Amy M. Klimek Sells 24,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at $446,652.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WWW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $64,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $10,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.