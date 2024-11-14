Amy M. Klimek Sells 24,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at $446,652.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance
NYSE:WWW opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.86.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $64,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $10,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolverine World Wide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.