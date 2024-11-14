Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

