ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

ANPCY opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

