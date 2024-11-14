Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 5041787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
Anglesey Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.17.
Anglesey Mining Company Profile
Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglesey Mining
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.