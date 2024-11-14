Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Regal Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 7.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $88,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $168.67.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

