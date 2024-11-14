Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $85.89 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

