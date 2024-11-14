Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,238,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $620.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.23 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

