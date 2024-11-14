Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 205.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after buying an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,200,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

