Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $214.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,502 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

