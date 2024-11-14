Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $347.88 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $198.86 and a one year high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.17, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

