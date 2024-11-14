Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $313.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $315.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,730 shares of company stock worth $5,064,430. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

