AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.40 and last traded at $293.45, with a volume of 1310710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.82.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at $381,192,483.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,866 shares of company stock worth $34,670,777. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.