Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $620.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $450.23 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.78 and its 200 day moving average is $567.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

