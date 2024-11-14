Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

TLT opened at $89.80 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.