Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,223,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

RRC opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,274.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

