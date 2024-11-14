Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 54,623 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.