Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.