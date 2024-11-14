Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,078 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,483,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 100,592 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.