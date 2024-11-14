Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Director Debra Coy Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 284,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

