Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.42

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.34.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
