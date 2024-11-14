Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 2,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Up 1.2 %

ATZ traded up C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.45. 206,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.88 and a 12-month high of C$51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

