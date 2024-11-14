ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.07 and last traded at $106.07, with a volume of 31031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.75.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

