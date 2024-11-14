Arteris Reports Record Annual Contract Value and Positive Free Cash Flow in Q3 2024; Provides Q4 and Full Year GuidanceCAMPBELL, Calif. – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP) shared its financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2024, and

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arteris’s 8K filing here.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories