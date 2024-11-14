Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 3,408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.90.
Aryzta Company Profile
