Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 3,408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.90.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

