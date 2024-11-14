Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FICO opened at $2,348.45 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,006.71 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,985.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,669.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

