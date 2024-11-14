Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XJUN stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

